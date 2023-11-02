EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Diageo by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($46.85) to GBX 3,800 ($46.24) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.53) to GBX 2,950 ($35.90) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $154.42 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $146.60 and a one year high of $191.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.31 and its 200 day moving average is $168.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $2.5089 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

