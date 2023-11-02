Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,034,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,517,327,000 after purchasing an additional 239,988 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Garmin by 3.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,739,000 after purchasing an additional 209,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Garmin by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,433,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $345,772,000 after purchasing an additional 70,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE:GRMN opened at $113.49 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $82.57 and a one year high of $115.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

