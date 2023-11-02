Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DG stock opened at $116.41 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $260.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

