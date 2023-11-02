Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,412 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -53.78%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.