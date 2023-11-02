Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 53,751 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,751 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10,093.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,574,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 97,913.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,069,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,087,000 after purchasing an additional 988,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 800,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,025,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after purchasing an additional 294,453 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $67.95.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

