Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 4,780 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.68.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

