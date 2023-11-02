Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $328.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.5 %

LULU stock opened at $395.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $386.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.98. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $419.86.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.