BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 100,784.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,738,765,000 after purchasing an additional 260,195,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,092,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $495,620,000 after purchasing an additional 276,554 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,258,000 after acquiring an additional 67,706 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in BorgWarner by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,322,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $261,410,000 after acquiring an additional 484,794 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.48.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $37.11 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

