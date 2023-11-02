IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCOR. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

FCOR opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.96. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $47.41.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

