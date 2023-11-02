Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Receives $72.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KALU shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 314.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 540.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter worth $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2,214.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter valued at $80,000.

KALU opened at $56.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.60 million, a P/E ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.14. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $53.67 and a 52-week high of $97.58.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 380.25%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Stories

