Analysts Set IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) PT at $22.17

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBEX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IBEX from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IBEX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Get IBEX alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IBEX

IBEX Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $16.68 on Thursday. IBEX has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $31.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16. The firm has a market cap of $305.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.68.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). IBEX had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $124.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of IBEX by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 919,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IBEX by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 129,234 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IBEX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of IBEX by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 385,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IBEX by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 179,710 shares during the last quarter. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IBEX

(Get Free Report

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.