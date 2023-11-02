Brokerages Set Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Price Target at $199.80

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,993.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,993.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,613 shares of company stock worth $1,624,730. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 681.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP stock opened at $158.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.71 and a 200-day moving average of $171.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $116.37 and a one year high of $195.96.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

