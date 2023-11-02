Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives $124.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Societe Generale raised Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.
Nestlé stock opened at $109.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $106.38 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.87.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
