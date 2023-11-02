Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives $124.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2023

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGYGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Societe Generale raised Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nestlé

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nestlé by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in Nestlé by 4.0% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the first quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Trading Up 1.5 %

Nestlé stock opened at $109.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $106.38 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.87.

About Nestlé

(Get Free Report

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.