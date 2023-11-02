C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives $27.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.60.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AI shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
C3.ai Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of AI opened at $23.98 on Thursday. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.46.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 99.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. C3.ai’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
C3.ai Company Profile
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.
