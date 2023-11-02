Analysts Set Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Price Target at $36.55

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.55.

CNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $366,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $366,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 21,125,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $612,857,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,262,638 shares of company stock valued at $616,991,316 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 52,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Core & Main by 68.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 54,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter valued at $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Core & Main during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of CNM opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $33.32.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Articles

