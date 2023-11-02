Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBBN. Craig Hallum began coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

