Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.88.
A number of brokerages recently commented on RBBN. Craig Hallum began coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ribbon Communications
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ribbon Communications
Ribbon Communications Stock Performance
Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Ribbon Communications Company Profile
Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ribbon Communications
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- First Solar, an affordable, high-quality green investment
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 5 Dow stocks to track during the market correction
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- Lean on these stocks during GDP expansion
Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.