Analysts Set Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Target Price at $23.90

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CABA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $146,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $487,850. Insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,422,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 241,803 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CABA opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $587.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.49. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

