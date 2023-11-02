East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of EWBC opened at $53.94 on Thursday. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.29.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.22 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 19.98%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $91,625,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,243,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,407,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $70,749,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,553,000 after buying an additional 756,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

