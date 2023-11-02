James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JHX opened at $25.36 on Thursday. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $954.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

