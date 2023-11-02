Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.60.

CNXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $96,284.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,087.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Concentrix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Concentrix by 5.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the first quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Concentrix by 54.4% during the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Price Performance

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $75.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.40. Concentrix has a 12-month low of $70.58 and a 12-month high of $151.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average is $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 5.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

