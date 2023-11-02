Analyzing Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) & West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) and West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gerresheimer and West Pharmaceutical Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gerresheimer 0 0 5 0 3.00 West Pharmaceutical Services 0 2 3 0 2.60

Gerresheimer presently has a consensus target price of $98.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.76%. West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus target price of $355.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.30%. Given West Pharmaceutical Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe West Pharmaceutical Services is more favorable than Gerresheimer.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gerresheimer N/A N/A N/A $2.27 48.08 West Pharmaceutical Services $2.89 billion 8.25 $585.90 million $7.41 43.43

This table compares Gerresheimer and West Pharmaceutical Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

West Pharmaceutical Services has higher revenue and earnings than Gerresheimer. West Pharmaceutical Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gerresheimer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gerresheimer and West Pharmaceutical Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gerresheimer N/A N/A N/A West Pharmaceutical Services 19.11% 21.86% 16.40%

Dividends

Gerresheimer pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. West Pharmaceutical Services pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Gerresheimer pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. West Pharmaceutical Services pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. West Pharmaceutical Services has raised its dividend for 31 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.2% of Gerresheimer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services beats Gerresheimer on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gerresheimer

(Get Free Report)

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment platforms. It also provides diagnostic and medical devices comprising point-of-care tests, laboratory disposables, chemical and technical bottles, diagnostic and polymer vials, dropper bottles, PET bottles, and medical products comprising lancing devices, infusion sets, and disposable systems. In addition, the company offers cosmetic packaging solutions, such as moulded glass flacons and jars; tubular glass ampoules, droppers, and vials; and plastic packaging products, as well as pharmaceutical, laboratory, and regulatory affairs services. It offers its products to pharmacy chains, supermarkets, and wholesalers. The company serves pharma, biotech, diagnostics, medical technology, cosmetics, and food and beverage industries. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components. It also provides drug containment solutions, including Crystal Zenith, a cyclic olefin polymer in the form of vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection devices, as well as a range of integrated solutions, including analytical lab services, pre-approval primary packaging support and engineering development, regulatory expertise, and after-sales technical support. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. The Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. The company serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. It distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. The company was incorporated in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.