Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of JLL opened at $130.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $188.61.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.70). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.