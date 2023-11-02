Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.70). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
