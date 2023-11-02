Comparing KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) and CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) and CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and CV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 CV 0 0 0 0 N/A

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus target price of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 24.33%. Given KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is more favorable than CV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

73.0% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of CV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and CV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $421.97 million 1.74 $38.10 million ($0.30) -35.30 CV $17.63 million 0.07 -$11.76 million N/A N/A

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CV.

Risk and Volatility

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CV has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0.38% 8.93% 1.73% CV N/A N/A N/A

Summary

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust beats CV on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CV

CV Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

