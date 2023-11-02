Financial Comparison: Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) versus Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Hawthorn Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old National Bancorp 26.29% 12.74% 1.34% Hawthorn Bancshares 13.81% 10.30% 0.69%

Volatility & Risk

Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old National Bancorp $1.85 billion 2.15 $428.29 million $2.17 6.27 Hawthorn Bancshares $83.23 million 1.46 $20.75 million $1.85 9.29

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Hawthorn Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares. Old National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hawthorn Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Old National Bancorp and Hawthorn Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old National Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $16.90, suggesting a potential upside of 24.26%. Given Old National Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Old National Bancorp pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Old National Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. The company also provides debit and automated teller machine cards, telephone access, online banking, and other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides trust services that include estate planning, investment, and asset management services; and cash management, safety deposit box, brokerage, and Internet banking services. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri.

