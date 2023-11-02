Comparing Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) & Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) and Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Jamf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grid Dynamics -5.86% 9.71% 8.47% Jamf -21.63% -7.26% -3.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Jamf’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grid Dynamics $310.48 million 2.48 -$29.21 million ($0.27) -37.85 Jamf $478.78 million 4.02 -$141.30 million ($0.92) -16.70

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Grid Dynamics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jamf. Grid Dynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jamf, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

69.7% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Jamf shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Jamf shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jamf has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Grid Dynamics and Jamf, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grid Dynamics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Jamf 0 0 6 0 3.00

Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.99%. Jamf has a consensus price target of $26.43, indicating a potential upside of 72.06%. Given Jamf’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jamf is more favorable than Grid Dynamics.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats Jamf on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms. The company offers technical consulting, software design, development, testing, and internet service operations services. It serves customers that operate in the retail, technology and telecommunications, media, consumer packaged goods/manufacturing, financial services, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology. The company also offers Jamf Protect, that provides purpose-built endpoint security and MTD for Mac and mobile devices; Jamf Safe Internet, that help schools protect minors from harmful content on the internet; Jamf Nation, an online community of IT and security professionals focusing on Apple in the enterprise; and ZecOps, an ADR solution for mobile devices that gives organizations the ability to extract critical device telemetry. It sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, direct sales force, and online, as well as indirectly through channel partners, including Apple. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

