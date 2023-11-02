Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

TWNK has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Consumer Edge lowered Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.58.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $33.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $33.74.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.1% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 9.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

