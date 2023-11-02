Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $508.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 477.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 416,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 344,340 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 126,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 74,027 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 206,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 25,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 259,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of June 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

