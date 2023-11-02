Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DNUT. HSBC dropped their target price on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Krispy Kreme from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.35.

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $13.03 on Monday. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.30, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $408.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.89 million. Analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,798,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,329,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,979,000 after buying an additional 675,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 14.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,527,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,414,000 after buying an additional 708,137 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,934,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,461,000 after acquiring an additional 96,275 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

