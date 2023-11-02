Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ONCT. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $1.30 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.10.

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $0.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 4,985.85%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 205,312 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 118.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,373.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 155,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

