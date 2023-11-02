StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

NYSE AWX opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. Avalon has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.28.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Avalon

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalon were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

