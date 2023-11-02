StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $0.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 26,454 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

