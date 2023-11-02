StockNews.com Begins Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VJET. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of voxeljet from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on voxeljet from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

voxeljet Stock Performance

voxeljet stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.84.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.44 million during the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 53.04%.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

