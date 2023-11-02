Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $3.83 on Monday. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $162.61 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Key Tronic

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 564.6% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 88,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Key Tronic by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 39,426 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Key Tronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

