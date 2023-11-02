Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $3.83 on Monday. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.30.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $162.61 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Key Tronic
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- First Solar, an affordable, high-quality green investment
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 5 Dow stocks to track during the market correction
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Lean on these stocks during GDP expansion
Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.