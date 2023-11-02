AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

AMREP Stock Performance

AMREP stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45. AMREP has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $86.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.01.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 20.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMREP

In other AMREP news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 13,860 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $227,165.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 303,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,741.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders acquired 20,109 shares of company stock valued at $330,066 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AMREP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in AMREP in the second quarter worth $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMREP by 33.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in AMREP in the second quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMREP during the first quarter valued at $1,655,000. Institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

