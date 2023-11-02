Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.13.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 281.72%.

Institutional Trading of Crestwood Equity Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,242,785,000 after buying an additional 543,291,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 33,944.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,594,000 after buying an additional 4,503,117 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,351,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,289,000 after buying an additional 1,404,213 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,521,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,764,000 after buying an additional 45,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,164,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,496,000 after buying an additional 84,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.