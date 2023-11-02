ITT (NYSE:ITT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.43.

Get ITT alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ITT

ITT Price Performance

NYSE ITT opened at $93.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.46. ITT has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $103.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. ITT had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ITT will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to reacquire up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $405,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ITT

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ITT by 10.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 9.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of ITT by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ITT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ITT by 1.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ITT

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.