NiSource (NYSE:NI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NiSource stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. NiSource has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.44%.

In other NiSource news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NiSource news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,085.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lloyd M. Yates bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 161.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in NiSource in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in NiSource by 897.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NiSource in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in NiSource by 182.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

