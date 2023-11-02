Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of NYSE SPLP opened at $40.50 on Friday. Steel Partners has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $865.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.96.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $500.93 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,308,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,785,000 after acquiring an additional 80,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
Read More
