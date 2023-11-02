Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a current ratio of 415.82 and a quick ratio of 415.82.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 28,178 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 14.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

Featured Stories

