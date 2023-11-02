Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Smart Sand from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Smart Sand Price Performance

Smart Sand stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $87.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.41. Smart Sand has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $2.65.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.35 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 2.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Smart Sand will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SND. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite storage solution.

Featured Stories

