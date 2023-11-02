FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on FreightCar America from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

FreightCar America Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RAIL opened at $2.62 on Friday. FreightCar America has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FreightCar America

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 69.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 285,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FreightCar America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America during the 1st quarter worth $820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in FreightCar America by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America during the 1st quarter worth $386,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

