RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
RedHill Biopharma Trading Down 5.1 %
NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $0.42 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $36.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 328.99% and a net margin of 354.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
