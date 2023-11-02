RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $0.42 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $36.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 328.99% and a net margin of 354.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

About RedHill Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 58,128 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.