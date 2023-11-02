Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ICPT. HC Wainwright cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. B. Riley cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.18.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $18.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $792.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 189.98% and a net margin of 68.07%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 409,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 17,740 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Further Reading

