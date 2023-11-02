StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NBY stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.84. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $3.83.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 146.20% and a negative net margin of 79.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.