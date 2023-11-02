Wells Fargo & Company Lowers AON (NYSE:AON) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $304.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $317.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a hold rating and a $361.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $344.08.

Shares of AON stock opened at $311.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. AON has a 1 year low of $274.34 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.19.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AON will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,397,426,000 after purchasing an additional 210,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AON by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,356,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,884,723,000 after buying an additional 158,668 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,033,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,592,000 after buying an additional 37,097 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 5.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,014,000 after acquiring an additional 243,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 14.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,340,000 after acquiring an additional 523,613 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

