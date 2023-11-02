Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAU opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.52 and a quick ratio of 18.52. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

About Almaden Minerals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 186,277 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

