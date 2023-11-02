Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE AAU opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.52 and a quick ratio of 18.52. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.94.
Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.
