Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ashford from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Ashford alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ashford

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $5.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.95. Ashford has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $17.54.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.50). Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $192.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ashford will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.