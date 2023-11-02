BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.
BSQUARE Stock Performance
BSQUARE stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.89.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of BSQUARE
BSQUARE Company Profile
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BSQUARE
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- First Solar, an affordable, high-quality green investment
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 5 Dow stocks to track during the market correction
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Lean on these stocks during GDP expansion
Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.