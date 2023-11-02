BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

BSQUARE stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.89.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of BSQUARE

BSQUARE Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 514.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 106,062 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BSQUARE by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 35,953 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BSQUARE by 16.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

Featured Stories

