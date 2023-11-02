Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARV opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.12. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 15.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.