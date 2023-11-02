Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Carver Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CARV opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.12. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 15.15%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Carver Bancorp Company Profile
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Carver Bancorp
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- First Solar, an affordable, high-quality green investment
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- 5 Dow stocks to track during the market correction
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Lean on these stocks during GDP expansion
Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.