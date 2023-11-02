Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Price Performance
NASDAQ AIRT opened at $23.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97. Air T has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $67.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.99.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $71.43 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air T
About Air T
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Air T
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- First Solar, an affordable, high-quality green investment
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 5 Dow stocks to track during the market correction
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Lean on these stocks during GDP expansion
Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.