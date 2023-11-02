Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Price Performance

NASDAQ AIRT opened at $23.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97. Air T has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $67.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $71.43 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air T

About Air T

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRT. DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air T by 20.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Air T by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air T during the second quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.